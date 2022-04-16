Hrithik Roshan Visits USC Campus With Sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan; Clicks Selfies With Students

Hrithik Roshan's recent visit to the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles left fans beaming with excitement as the actor obliged several students with pictures and conversations. Roshan, who had jetted off to Los Angeles earlier this month, was seen all smiles as he clicked selfies with students, with many expressing astonishment after seeing him.

Dropping a picture with the star, one fan wrote, "Guess who did I meet today at USC ??!!" and went on to detail her experience. Another mentioned how they were in the midst of a lecture when Hrithik visited, as they asked their friends for pictures to show to their parents. Others also dropped similar tweets announcing the actor's visit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, a student dropped a selfie with Hrithik, who can be seen clad in all-black attire with a matching cap. in the caption, she mentioned, "Guess whom did I meet today at USC ??!! Oh yeaaaahhhhh !!! It’s HRITHIK ROSHAN & his cute children. The younger one is between me & Hrithik in the picture. That eye contact.. That conversation.. And This picture.. Memories for life." Take a look.

Another revealed how students started approaching each other with the news of Hrithik's arrival. "A random desi dude just approached me and asked, “HAVE YOU SEEN HRITHIK ROSHAN??” Then we both looked for Hrithik Roshan cause apparently he’s on the USC Campus," they wrote. Another mentioned," The brown ppl of USC RANNN to see Hrithik Roshan on campus and literally every non-brown person was confused as hell."

random desi dude just approached me and asked “HAVE YOU SEEN HRITHIK ROSHAN??”



Then we both looked for hrithik roshan cause apparently he’s on the USC Campus — KaranaVirus (@desifro) April 13, 2022

Others also wondered if his visit pertained to his eldest son Hrehaan's (16) higher education. Hrithik shares his sons with ex-wife Sussanne Khan.

On the work front, the actor will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in the actioner Fighter. He also has Saif Ali Khan co-starrer Vikram Vedha in the pipeline.

