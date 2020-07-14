20 Years Later, Hrithik Roshan's Brother From 'Kaho Naa..Pyaar Hai' Will Leave You Stunned

Hrithik Roshan's debut film which later went on to become a cult film — 'Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai' completed 20 years in 2020 and here we are looking back at the movie and wondering how Hrithik's brother in the film — Abishek Sharrma looks like after 20 years. Sharma who played Amit in the Rakesh Roshan film is all grown up and turned a year older this month.

The actor later went on to feature in many TV shows like 'Miley Jab Hum Tum', 'Yaro Ka Tadhan', etc. The actor is currently promoting his next 'Date Gone Wrong 2'.

The movie was added to the Guinness Book of World Records 2002 edition for winning the most number of awards for a movie. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai won a total of 92 awards.

Biggest Indian hit film of 2000. Turned lead actor Hrithik Roshan (in his debut performance) overnight into a superstar and the craze of the nation.

Hrithik Roshan became the first actor and to date the only actor to win both the best debut and best actor awards, for his debut performance.

A Pakistani American boy named Kashif performed the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena for the famous American TV Show America's Got Talent.

