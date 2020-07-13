Hrithik Roshan On One Year Of 'Super 30': "We Went Thru Hell For Glimpse Of Heaven"

Hrithik Roshan’s one of the most loved films Super 30 completed one year since its release. The actor seemed delighted to share this joy with his fans who helped him make the film a widespread success. He also thanked the cast and crew who had been kind to him during the filming of the movie. The actor shared a video post on Instagram and thus thanked each and everyone who helped him make the film a huge success. The actor also posted a small preview of what it was like working on the sets of Super 30.

Hrithik Roshan on completing one year of Super 30

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Upcoming Film 'Krrish 4' To Feature An Element Of Time Travel?

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan wrote that he learnt a lot while playing the character of Anand Kumar. Hrithik took the time out and jotted down what he learnt. Hrithik Roshan wrote - To silently persevere against all odds is to truly know the essence of god. He added that he learned what courage truly meant by putting his passion to the test. He also stated that he realised how to forgive and be compassionate towards himself and then towards others by playing this role, thus, in the process, truly understanding what is love.

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan & Priyanka Chopra's 'Agneepath' Vs 'Krissh 3': Which Film Did Better At BO?

Also Read | Katrina Kaif's On-screen Chemistry Was Better With Hrithik Roshan Or Salman Khan?

Hrithik then went on to praise Anand Kumar as he remarked that he learnt so many things by playing his character in the film. As the caption continued, the Krrish actor went on to thank the team of Super 30 who helped make the film a reality. Hrithik also wrote that he is especially thankful to all for never giving up on themselves and thus making the film successful. Later on, Hrithik ended the caption by saying that they went through hell to deliver a glimpse of heaven through the film. The actor once again thanked the fans and the people who helped make the film, in his video post which he shared on his social media handles. He concluded the caption by tagging the entire team of the movie and added the hashtag - One year of Super 30.

Also Read | From 'Krrish' To 'Super 30': Hrithik Roshan's Movies With A Compelling Message

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.