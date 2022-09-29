Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his forthcoming film, Vikram Vedha, which is all set to hit the theatres on September 30. Now, a day ahead of its release, the Bang Bang actor's cousin Pashmina Roshan has penned a heartfelt note for her 'Duggu bhaiya' on social media, along with an adorable picture of herself and Hrithik.

Pashmina pens sweet post for her 'Duggu Bhaiya' aka Hrithik Roshan

Pashmina headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a picture featuring her and Hrithik from one of their vacations. The duo could be seen wearing cosy jackets and cute woollen caps in the pic as they both smile looking at the camera. The 27-year-old also penned a long note in which she hailed the Koi Mil Gaya actor for 'always striving to be a better version of himself'. The note read,

"This is the Duggu bhaiya I know, who nurtures everything with so much love, care and consideration that it becomes engraved in every atom of his surrounding. Always striving to be a better version of himself- I can see it all in every expression on Vedha's face. The actor in me finds this empowering. The little sister in me walked out of the theatre feeling PROUD."

Earlier, Pashmina Roshan announced that she is all set to make her Bollywood debut with her forthcoming film Ishq Vishk Rebound. Soon after this, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media space and showered love on his cousin by sharing a sweet post.

Sharing a series of pictures of Pashmina, the War actor penned a long note, congratulating the former. He wrote, "O so proud. I am. So so proud of you my beautiful My best wishes to the entire team of “ISHQ VISHQ rebound”

This is a good team ! Good good team ! Kill it guys !" Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@pashminaroshan