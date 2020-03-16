Hrithik Roshan Lights Up The Stage With His Moves At Recent Award Show; Watch Video

Hrithik Roshan recently took to social media to share glimpses of his dance performance at the recently held award function in Mumbai. The social media post shared in the wee hours of March 15, 2020, had Hrithik Roshan dressed in an olive green t-shirt and black pants, wearing uber-cool sunglasses. In the social media post, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "At Zee awards last nite. Is it surprising that I still spend the ENTIRE day nervous before a performance? Wtf." (sic)

Check out Hrithik Roshan's social media post:

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Movies In Which He Delivered Some Fantastic Stunts

Here is all you need to know about Hrithik Roshan's dance performance

Reports have it that Hrithik Roshan's dance performance at the recently held award function was one of the highlights of the show. Hrithik Roshan's dance performance reportedly also had 40 dancers matching steps to the War star's scintillating moves. Reports reveal that Hrithik Roshan performed to some of his hits like Ghungroo, Senorita, Dhoom Macha Le, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Tu Meri and Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, among others. In a recent media interview, Hrithik Roshan revealed that his dance performance at the award function is an amalgamation of his two-decade-long acting career. In the interview published on an online portal, he revealed that he carefully handpicked those songs that are close to his heart and he loves performing on them.

Check out Hrithik Roshan's dance performance:

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish': Unknown Facts About The 2006 Superhero Film

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Monochrome Pictures That Add Colour To The Actor's Charm

The actor was last seen playing the role of Indian Agent Kabir in Siddharth Anand's War. The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead and was one of the highest-grossing movies of last year. As per reports, Hrithik is preparing for the sequel to his hit movie Krrish (2006).

Also Read | Hrithik Roshan's Most Intriguing Scenes From The Film 'Agneepath'; Watch

The last part of the Krrish series released in 2013, which featured Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. If the reports are to go by, Hrithik might essay a double role in Krrish 4. According to reports, he might play the role of a protagonist and antagonist in the forthcoming film. Apart from the sequel, Hrithik is in talks with the makers of Satte Pe Satta remake.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.