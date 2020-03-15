Hrithik Roshan's 'Krrish': Unknown Facts About The 2006 Superhero Film

Hrithik Roshan has worked in various movies in his career and, among them, one of his most famous movies is Krrish. The movie released on June 23, 2006, and received positive reviews from the audience. The film was directed by Hrithik Roshan's dad Rakesh Roshan. The makers of the film also have plans to release Krrish 4 in 2021. The movie Krrish is the seventh highest-earning film series in India. Take a look at some of the trivia about the film.

Trivia about Krrish

To play the role of Krrish, Hrithik Roshan was on a two-month strict diet and gained 15 pounds of muscle. Fans said that he worked hard in the gym. For the prequel of Krrish, which was Koi... Mil Gaya, he had lost weight to look more like a child.

The actor received special training in Hong Kong to develop fighting skills required for the movie. He also injured himself during the training session. His trainer's name was Siu-Tung Ching. As per reports, Hrithik Roshan was injured during the circus scene. This scene took place after the end of the song Dil Na Diya. Hrithik's dance moves were also appreciated by fans in the song. Take a look at the song.

ALSO READ | Hrithik Roshan's Most Iconic And Unforgettable Songs That You Can Dance To; See List

Amrita Rao was going to play the role of Priya in the movie Krrish. After Rakesh Roshan saw Priyanka Chopra's performance in the movie Aitraaz, he decided to cast her in the film instead of Amrita. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was also considered for the role of Priya.

Rakesh Roshan hired Marc Kolbe and Craig Mumma to add special effects in the movie. Both Marc Kolbe and Craig Mumma previously worked in films such as Independence Day, Godzilla, and Sky Captain. Rakesh Roshan was reportedly happy with their work.

Krrish was the first Indian film that was shot in Singapore. They took the permit from Singapore Tourism Board for shooting in different places. The shooting took over two months of time. The Singapore police were present at the location of the shot to protect the industrial equipment that were required for the film. One of the action scenes required two 250 foot high industrial cranes.

