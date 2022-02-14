Actor Hrithik Roshan has fuelled relationship rumours after he was spotted with actor-musician Saba Azad while leaving a restaurant The two were seen walking out hand in hand after the Dhoom 2 actor let her inside the car safely while leaving the venue. Amid all this, Hrithik’s ex-wife was spotted spending a musical evening with Saba Azad.

A few weeks back, Hrithik was spotted leaving a restaurant with the mystery girl, Saba Azad. Ever since the two were spotted together, they have refrained to comment about it and have remained tight-lipped. Now among all the rumours and gossip about the two, Saba was seen spending time with Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife.

Sussanne Khan spends a musical evening with Saba Azad

Sussanne Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture from an event that she might have attended last night while praising Saba’s stupendous music talent. Taking to Instagram, Sussanne Khan shared several photos, featuring her father Sanjay Khan, brother Zayed Khan, sister Farah Khan Ali, mother Zarine, and others. The last post showed Saba Azad standing in front of the mic and performing. “What an amazing eve! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink (sic),” Sussanne wrote along with the photo.

Reciprocating to the post, Saba wrote, “Thanks to my Suzie so so happy you were there last night @suzkr (sic),” on her Instagram story. Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba was most recently seen in Rocket Boys, which premiered on February 4, 2022. She plays the role of a Parsi woman, Parvana Irani, in the series. The actress worked earlier in Feels Like Ishq, which was released on Netflix. She made her Bollywood debut with Dil Kabaddi in 2008.

Hrithik was married to interior designer Sussanne Khan for 14 years from 2000 to 2014, and they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. The ex-couple continue to be in touch and amicable towards each other, even attending family gatherings together.

Saba Azad was previously in a relationship with actor-singer Imaad Shah, son of actor Naseeruddin Shah, and they were living together since 2013. They parted ways in 2020.