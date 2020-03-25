Hrithik Roshan's Ex-wife Sussanne 'temporarily' Moves In For Kids Amid 21-day Lockdown

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan who were granted divorce on the basis of 'mutual consent' in November 2014, have been an inspiration for separated parents when it comes to 'co-parenting'.

On Wednesday, Hrithik took to his Instagram handle to share that his ex-wife Sussanne has 'temporarily' moved in with him so that their kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of them. The War actor addressed that this step was because of the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Narendra Modi to fight COVID-19.

Sharing a beautiful picture of Sussanne, Hrithik penned a heartfelt note and thanked her for her support and understanding.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone and other actors who were never paired opposite each other

"This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex-wife), who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. Our children will tell the story we create for them," Hrithik wrote.

Hrithik and Sussanne, who were childhood sweethearts, had tied the knot in 2000 after a four-year-long relationship. On December 14, 2013, the couple had called off their marriage.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.