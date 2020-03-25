Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone And Other Actors Who Were Never Paired Opposite Each Other

Bollywood has churned out movies that have been loved by many. While the story definitely plays a vital role in making a movie unforgettable, there are times when the lead pairs weave their own magic. Some pairs like Shahrukh Khan-Kajol, Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit have mesmerised the masses with their intense chemistry. Surprisingly, there are several actors have not been paired opposite each other, despite being at the top of their game. Take a look at the actors who have never been paired opposite each other.

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone too has proved her mettle with films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani and many more. It is surprising that these two actors have not been paired opposite each other. Fans of the actors would be delighted to watch these two on screen.

Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Though Aamir and Aishwarya did act in a movie and share screen space, they have not been romantically paired opposite each other till date. They shared screen space in the 2000 movie Mela, where Aamir Khan was paired opposite Twinkle Khanna and Aishwarya appeared in a cameo, playing Faisal Khan's romantic interest. Interestingly, the actors have shared screen space for a cola advertisement as well.

Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji

The Khiladi of Bollywood has worked opposite various actresses known as Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is known to have no qualms when it comes to his opposite leads. Akshay has worked with almost all the actresses there are in Bollywood. But surprisingly there are no films which feature Akshay Kumar with Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla

Although Juhi and Salman did star opposite each other in Deewana Mastana, Salman had a cameo in that movie which starred Anil Kapoor and Govinda. Fans of the actors have not really had a chance to witness their chemistry on screen. If old reports are to be believed, Salman was supposed to star in Lootera (1999) opposite Juhi but was replaced with Sunny Deol. It would be a great moment for fans to see Salman and Juhi paired opposite each other for a movie.

