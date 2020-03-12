Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Climbs A Tree; 'War' Actor's Reaction Is A Winner

Talk about motivation goals and you'll find that Hrithik Roshan's mother is moving a step forward towards achieving a rather difficult task. In pictures shared by Pinkie Roshan on her Instagram, she is seen climbing a tree.

Pinkie's son and fitness enthusiast Hrithik was quick to drop a comment and wrote, 'Amazing' and showered 'Love' on the post. A fan wrote, "Like mother...like son! Always inspiring" and another called her a 'champion' for attempting this activity with a positive attitude and determination.

Pinkie Roshan has been a gym enthusiast and keeps sharing fitness videos on her profile for her fans. In a media interaction, Hrithik revealed that his mother is his biggest inspiration. He said, "My mom is an incredible example of feminine power. I see her as both - a vulnerable little girl and at the same time, a powerful woman - who is constantly evolving and amassing wisdom through experience and books. She is always out to inspire others."

Hrithik added: "My mom sets the best possible example for me and my dad to stay fit. I may miss a morning workout but she is always there at the gym on time with my dad. She makes sure that he, too, never misses a day at the gym."

On the professional front, Hrithik tasted successes with his releases last year. Super 30 earned him critical acclaim and the movie also went to enter the Rs 100-crore club, even fetching him the Best Actor award at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival. However, it was War that set records galore on its way to the Rs 300-crore club and making it to the list of all-time top grosser.

