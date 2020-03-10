Hrithik Roshan Best Songs Revolving Around Unconventional Themes That One Shouldn't Miss

Hrithik Roshan has often impressed his fans with his impeccable and inimitable dancing skills. Here are some of Hrithik Roshan's best songs which are in an unconventional setting and portray an offbeat theme. Can you guess these songs?

Mon Amour

The song Mon Amour is from the movie Kaabil that released in 2017. It featured Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam along with Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles. The song Mon Amour is where Hrithik and Yami show off their Latin dancing skills effortlessly. The fact that both Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam play visually impaired individuals is the unconventional theme about this dance song which makes it more special.

Main Aisa Kyun Hoon

The theme of the song Main Aisa Kyun Hoon is so unique and eccentric that the even Prabhu Deva received the National Film Award and Filmfare Award for Best Choreography for this song. The song starts with Hrithik stuck in a straight jacket and trying to do the famous Houdini straight jacket escape trick that was never shown in a Bollywood song earlier. The song had the perfect laid back vibe to it which matched with the lazy and aimless character of Hrithik in the movie.

Baawre

The unconventional theme about this Hrithik Roshan song was the fact that Hrithik had performed some brilliant aerial stunts for this song alongside Isha Sharvani. The song Baawre was from Farhan Akhtar's movie Luck by Chance which even starred Konkona Sen. The peppy song was crooned by ace singers Shankar Mahadevan and Loy Mendonsa giving the perfect vibe to this circus-themed song.

It's Magic

The song It's Magic from Koi... Mil Gaya is also a one of a kind song that Hrithik Roshan has ever danced to. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of a mentally challenged person in the movie and to see him groove on the dance floor with so much joy and vigour was something that Bollywood hadn't seen before. The movie also stars Preity Zinta and Rekha in pivotal roles.

