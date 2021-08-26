Hrithik Roshan's Online Samosa Order Has A Full Twist Of 'Jadoo'; Check Out

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram on Thursday, August 26, to share a witty post related to his 2003 hit film Koi Mil Gaya. The actor uploaded a story on his account with a screenshot of a message from Zomato, saying that Jadoo will be delivering his food to him. The post the actor uploaded was in fact an advertisement for Zomato.

Did Hrithik Roshan and Jadoo meet after 18 years?

As part of an advertisement, Hrithik Roshan took to social media on Thursday to share a funny post. He mentioned that he ordered samosa from Zomato and 'Koi Mil Gaya’. The actor accompanied the caption with a heartwarming video featuring a food delivery personnel from Zomato.

Hrithik Roshan also posted a story with a screenshot of his notification bar. The screenshot consisted of a notification from Zomato letting the actor know that Jadoo has been assigned to deliver his food to him. The actor wrote ‘Haila’ on the story and added a laughing emoticon. Zomato also re-posted the actor’s story and replied to it with a reference from Koi Mil Gaya. They wrote, ‘We’re guessing the order was placed using the computer in his store room.’

The video Hrithik Roshan featured in was all about the conscientious attitude of Zomato delivery personnel. The Zomato valet who appeared in the advertisement got the chance to click a selfie with Hrithik Roshan, so he wouldn’t get delayed for his next delivery. The actor refers to him as Jadoo, as he makes all his deliveries on time no matter the weather.

Jadoo was Hrithik Roshan’s outer-space mate from his film Koi Mil Gaya. The film recently completed 18 years and the actor took to his social media accounts to wish Jadoo on his birthday. He mentioned in his post, ‘To the one who filled Rohit’s and personally my life with happiness & magic. He held Rohit’s hand, healed his scars, and made him believe in miracles.’ He also mentioned that Jadoo would turn 21 this year and continued, ‘Jadoo was merely 3 when he entered Rohit’s life. 18 years have passed by, he turns 21 today.’

