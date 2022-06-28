Hrithik Roshan's 'Vikram Vedha' Budget Doubles As He Refuses To Shoot In UP: Report

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Vikram Vedha. The actor will be seen playing a gangster in the upcoming film as he will share screen space with Saif Ali Khan. The movie is the official Hindi remake of R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film of the same name. While the film is one of Hrithik Roshan's most- anticipated films, reports of it becoming his career's most expensive film are making the rounds.

As per a report by BollywoodLife, the film's budget has risen twofold, following a demand by Hrithik Roshan. A source close to the development has revealed that the writer-director duo of Vikram Vedha, Pushkar and Gayathri, were keen to complete the film on a limited budget as they did with the Tamil film. Initially, their budget was much more than that of the Tamil movie but comparatively less than a usual Hrithik Roshan film. However, the makers had to up their budget as Hrithik Roshan reportedly refused to shoot in Uttar Pradesh.

Did Hrithik Roshan demands sets in Dubai for Vikram Vedha?

According to the same report, the makers of the upcoming film had a schedule planned in UP and were reportedly keen to shoot the movie in the lanes of the state. They had planned the shoot much similar to that of the Tamil film keeping a gritty look. However, Hrithik Roshan allegedly refused to shoot in UP and urged the makers to showcase the UP lanes by setting up lavish sets in Dubai. The massive change in the film's schedule and an extra set has now shot up the film's budget straight away two times.

The Tamil film Vikram Vedha was reportedly shot on a budget of Rs 11 crore and ended up earning an impressive Rs 60 crore. However, that has not been the case with its Hindi counterpart as its budget has now reportedly crossed that of Hrithik Roshan's War and Mohenjo Daro.

Details about Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha is based on the Indian folk tale of Vikram and Betaal and follows the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screens on September 30.