Huma Qureshi Has A New Found Obsession With Face-masks Amid Quarantine

With the lockdown in effect, people are finding new ways to spend their quarantine. It seems like actor Huma Qureshi has caught on with this and has now found a new obsession. Going by her social media, the actor is now obsessed with face masks and often shares pictures with face masks on.

Huma Qureshi recently took to her social media to share a boomerang with her fans. She is seen waiting patiently with her faced mask on. Dressed in a striped t-shirt, the actor has styled her hair into two pigtails. With her hand on her cheek, she is looking away from the camera and seems to be in deep thoughts.

Revealing what she is waiting for in the caption, the actor wrote, "Waiting to get glowing and gorgeous!! Face masks are my new obsession!! Thank you @nishsareen for these organic and yummy smelling face packs ❤️ #facemask #glow #glowingskin #skin #selfcare #homemademasks". [sic]

Huma earlier shared a video with another face mask on just ahead of Eid. Dressed in a striped top and her hair styled in a bun, the actor urged everyone to stay at home this Eid and offers their prayers at home as well. She wrote in the caption, "When your facemask is your new quarantine makeup ... A very important message coz - Eid is coming !!! #eidmubarak #quarantinemakeup #facemask ##eid #2020 #stayhome #newnormal PS - This is why late-night TV is not recommended by doctors .. coz no one to stop me from making these videos 🤣🤣

Outfit - old @zara top with small holes

Facemask @forestessentials (not a paid endorsement)

Hair and Makeup - Moi

Styling - Moi". [sic]

On the work front, Huma Qureshi was last seen in the Netflix series Leila which also starred Vijay Verma. Leila follows a near-future world where an oppressive regime segregates society. One woman skirts the system to search for the daughter taken from her years ago. Qureshi is set to make an appearance in 2 films for the year 2020.

Huma Qureshi also had a cameo as herself in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Richa Chadha starrer Ghoomketu. It revolves around an aspiring writer who runs to Mumbai and gives himself 30 days of time to prove his worth. The film was written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra.

Huma will also be seen in a short film titled Gubbare. The movie will also star Navin Kaushik and Usha Jadhav. Directed by Vivek Daschaudhary, the plot follows the story of two roadside beggars and their instinct to survive. The actor has reportedly been signed up for two other projects, Freedom and Army of the Dead.

