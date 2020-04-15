Huma Qureshi Gives Herself A Fringe Haircut Amid Lockdown, Says 'training To Be 'hajaam'

Amid lockdown, Huma Qureshi has turned into a hairdresser or 'hajaam' as she posted a video through her Instagram account where she can be seen chopping off her hair and giving herself a nice fringe upfront. The actor also shared a picture with a bunch of her hair as she asked her fans through the caption, "Anybody wants a haircut kya???". She wrote, "I’m currently training to be a Hajaam aka Hairdresser in angrezi 😊 #fringebangs #haircut #quarantine #quarantinelife #socialdistancing #lockdown"

Have a look:

Huma Qureshi is among the many actors who are currently stuck inside their homes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor recently took to social media to reveal a list of things that she aims to do during the lockdown period. She said that she wants to do this so that she can be productive and achieve things even while being at home.

Huma’s list of things included almost everything starting from waking up early and practicing 20 minutes of meditation each day. She also added that she will be keeping a journal for herself that she will be writing in each morning before taking a look at her phone. The actor also added that she aims to practice how to play the flute for one hour every day.

She captioned the post thanking the COVID warriors, "While I type this I am also aware that how lucky I am to have so much abundance in my life. I pray for the homeless, the needy, the afflicted, and I thank all our the doctors and medical staff, our police, our cleaners and everyone who is on the frontlines of this national emergency".

