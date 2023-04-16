Huma Qureshi Opens Up About Her Marriage Plans: I Will Get Married...

Huma Qureshi recently addressed the questions about her marriage. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that her DMs are flooded with people asking about her plans to settle down. She further stated that she will wait for the right person to marry.

The actress recently had an 'Ask me anything' session on Instagram, where fans bombarded her with marriage-related questions. To this, she jokingly asked if the questions were asked by her mom. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Huma shared that she doesn't feel any pressure to get married after seeing Bollywood weddings. She said, "I will get married when I meet the person, fall in love and I feel it is right for me. I am bombarded with the ‘When am I going to get married question all the time.’" The actress further said that she doesn't feel the pressure to get married just because people in the industry are getting married."

'I do keep certain things private about my life'

In the same interview, Huma Qureshi said that her fans and followers mean the world to her. She further stated that despite being comfortable sharing many aspects of her life through social media, she prefers to keep "certain things" private about her life. "I am comfortable sharing many aspects of my life and I do that through social media. However, like anybody else, I do like to keep certain things private about my life," she said.

On the work front, Huma was last seen in Monica, O My Darling. She had a busy 2022 with the releases of her films including Mithya, Maharani season 2, Valimai, and Double XL among others. The actress recently attended Lakme Fashion Week in Los Angeles and shared several photos from her trip.