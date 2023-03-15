Huma Qureshi Celebrates ‘almost Flatmate’ Guneet Monga’s Oscar Win

Actor Huma Qureshi recently took to social media and congratulated The Elephant Whisperers producer Guneet Monga for her Oscar victory. Qureshi revealed in a post that Guneet Monga was her first producer. Guneet Monga was the producer for Gangs of Wasseypur, Huma Qureshi's first film alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Qureshi said she is proud of Monga calling her an inspiration and shared that Monga was once supposed to be Qureshi's flatmate but it did not eventually manifest.

Huma Qureshi posted a video of herself holding the Oscar trophy, a picture of Monga with the trophy, and a picture of the producer alongside her husband, Sunny Kapoor.

“My first producer (Gangs of Wasseypur), friend, almost flatmate ( that’s how my name is still saved on her phone) @guneetmonga !! I'm so proud of you .. thank you for showing us how it’s done .. you are an inspiration girl!!" said Qureshi. She added, "Living her best life, winning an Oscar for India on her 3-month anniversary.. stuff fairytales are made of. I’ve seen your hustle, your passion, your drive and just sticking it out in an all-boys club. All I can say is …. that this is just the beginning.”

Check out Huma Qureshi’s post below.

Huma Qureshi wants to win an Oscar

In her post, Huma Qureshi thanked Monga for letting her touch the “Goldie”. She added that in order to pose with her, the Badlapur actor would have to get an Oscar for herself as well.

The Elephant Whisperers’ Oscar win

Kartiki Gonsalves’ debut film The Elephant Whisperers made the nation proud as it won an Academy Award in the Documentary Short Film category. The film focuses on the lives of Bomman and Bellie, who adopt Raghu, a one-and-a-half-year-old infant elephant and raise him as their own. Kartiki Gonsalves referred to the bond between humans and animals as “sacred” during her acceptance speech at the Oscars.