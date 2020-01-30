Huma Qureshi Recalls 'fulfilling' And 'enriching' Experiences From 'Army Of The Dead' Sets

Huma Qureshi has established herself as a fine performer with many off-beat as well as commercial films in the Hindi film industry and has also forayed into Hollywood now. The actor made her debut on the digital platform with the Deepa Mehta directed dystopian drama, Leila, earlier last year and is now gearing up for her upcoming Hollywood project.

Huma will be seen next in Zack Snyder's American thriller film Army Of The Dead along with actors Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell and others.

In an interaction with a leading national daily, the Badlapur actor opened up about her excitement for the release of the project and described her experiences of being taken good care of while filming for the Justice League fame director Zack Snyder's upcoming zombie drama film Army Of The Dead.

She praised the director as well as her co-star actor Dave Bautista as the film gave her an opportunity to explore how things worked on the other side of the globe. Huma claimed that she found it fulfilling to be able to share and also receive a lot of information about their cities, food, music and all culture in general.

The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor's 'enriching' experience on the sets of Snyder's film has reportedly left her awestruck about the healthy repertoire that the all-American crew had with her. The actor revealed that there were no typical Indian stereotypes on the sets even though she was the only Indian cast member onboard the film. In fact, she said she had a great time feeding the curiosities of the crew members about the culture of India.

The actor claimed that there had been a healthy curiosity about India and its culture that they knew of because of Bollywood films. Huma indulged in their interests regarding India and considered it a wholesome way to have a kind of cultural exchange on the sets of Army Of The Dead.

About Army Of The Dead

Huma Qureshi will be essaying the role of Geeta in this Netflix film, written and directed by Zack Snyder. The film was originally touted as a sequel to Snyder's Dawn Of The Dead but it reportedly has an altogether different storyline. The plot revolves around a group of mercenaries who plot a heist on a Las Vegas casino during a zombie outbreak. The film is reportedly going to be available on the OTT platform in the winter of 2020.

