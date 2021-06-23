Huma Qureshi's 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Clocks 9 Years; Says, 'What A Journey We Had Together'

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi, on Tuesday, took to her verified social media handle and shared a post to celebrate nine years of her cult classic film Gangs of Wasseypur. Interestingly, the actor shared a poster reading, "Celebrating 9 years of Gangs of Wasseypur". It also featured Huma and her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Captioning the post, Qureshi wrote, "GOW. Madness". She further added, "What a journey we had together" after tagging a handful of her co-stars in the film, including Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Piyush Mishra and Jaideep Ahlawat, among many others.

Huma celebrates 9 years of GOW:

Within a couple of hours, the post received an overwhelming response from the Jolly LLB 2 actor's fans and followers. The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages. Meanwhile, a section of fans claimed that they are waiting for the third part of the series. On the other hand, Piyush Mishra also dropped a red-heart emoji. In response to his emoji comment, a few fans praised the actor for his performance and narration.

A peek into Huma Qureshi's Instagram

Interestingly, the Ek Thi Daayan actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. Her feed is flooded with numerous self-portraits and videos. Most of her recent posts are dedicated to her latest released web series Maharani. On the other hand, on the occasion of Father's Day 2021, the actor extended virtual wishes to her father with a picture of him, in which she can be seen embracing him. Her caption read, "Since you can’t read it … my t shirt and heart says … Papa Ki Pari (Dad's angel).

Apart from Sony LIV's series Maharani, Huma also made headlines for her first Hollywood film, Army of the Dead, in which she was seen playing a short role. On the professional front, she has multiple upcoming projects in her pipeline, including Bell Bottom. The upcoming will also feature Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta in the lead. The film is said to be based on true events and the plot will be set during the 1980s about some unforgettable heroes of the era.

