Huma Qureshi's 'Maharani' Inspired By Life Of Indian Politician Rabri Devi? Details

Badlapur actress Huma Qureshi is all set to star in Subhash Kapoor's Maharani which will be streamed on the OTT platform SonyLIV. The political multi-seasons series will follow a story of an unexpected female politician who rose up against the odds to become the ultimate leader. According to reports from Peeping Moon, Huma Qureshi was roped in by the team of Maharani to play the lead role in the political drama.

Is 'Maharani' based on Rabri Devi?

Reports from Mid-Day suggest that Subhash Kapoor's political drama is loosely based on Bihar's first female CM Rabri Devi. The drama where a female leader came into power after beating several odds is said to be quite similar to the political career of politician Rabri Devi. Sources from the Mid-Day reported that Huma Qureshi's Maharani character is loosely inspired by Rabri Devi while Sohum Shah is all set to play the character of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi's husband.

Who is Rabri Devi?

The 65-year-old politician is currently a member of the Legislative Council for Bihar Vidhan Parishad and has severed as Bihar's chief minister for three consecutive years. Rabri Devi is also the current Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council. The career of Rabri Devi is considered one of the most bizarre incidences in Indian Politics as the housewife did not have any prior interest in politics. Even after several oppositions from parties, media, and the public, Rabri Devi managed to thrive in the Indian political scene.

A look at Huma Qureshi's movies

Model-turned-actress Huma Qureshi made her Bollywood debut in Anurag Kashyap's 2012 Gangs of Wasseypur. She went on to star in movies like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Ek Thi Daayan where she delivered notable performances. Her work in movies like Shorts, Dedh Ishqiya, Badlapur, Jolly LLB 2, and Dobaara: See Your Evil contributed to her fame in the industry. The 34-year-old is all set to star in Maharani along with Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, and Viineet Kumar Singh.

Promo Pic Credit: Huma Qureshi IG