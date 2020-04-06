Huma Supports Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner's Initiative To Help Children Fight Coronavirus

Actor Huma Qureshi has lent her support to Hollywood stars Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams' charitable initiative, 'Save With Stories', which aims to help children with no access to food as the world fights coronavirus pandemic. The campaign is a fundraiser for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry and features celebrities from across the globe reading children's books on social media.

The "Leila" actor uploaded a video on Instagram where she read the story "Mulla Naseeruddin feeds his Coat". "We all know the importance of health, hygiene and safety especially in today's circumstances. But, we can all #SlowtheCurve by thinking beyond our immediate circle and for the care of others especially children who live on the fringes of society without shelter and are at risk," Huma said in a statement.

"You can help them now by supporting Save the Children who will continue to reach children at risk of disease and infection through their programmes," she added. Celebrities including Chris Pratt, Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Clarkson, Chris Evans, Eva Longoria, among others have also supported the initiative by reading children's stories on Instagram.

"I nominate anyone to pick up and read their favourite story for children. It's simple, grab a tale for kids that inspired you when you were young, put out a book reading video on a post or a story and #SlowTheCurve by donating at Save the Children. Please donate, do your bit," Huma said.

On Monday morning, 33 more cases were detected in Maharashtra, taking the state tally up to 781. The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it stated. The total number of cases includes 65 foreign nationals.

(with PTI inputs)

