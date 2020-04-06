Sonam Kapoor unhappy over crackers troubling animals; netizens post her throwback pics

Some citizens once again misunderstood Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message as India united to showcase unity and solidarity in the battle against COVID-19. After stepping out in huge gatherings without maintaining social distancing in celebratory gatherings on Janta Curfew day, many citizens stepped out of their homes in big groups once again, carrying flames, bursting firecrackers, while even unverified videos of fire at multiple places are being reported. Sonam K Ahuja too expressed her displeasure, particularly at firecrackers, after she witnessed animals ‘freaking out’ due to the loud sound.

Three minutes after the ‘nine minutes’ gesture of lighting diyas, mobile flashlights, and torches, Sonam expressed her displeasure over people bursting firecrackers. The actor, who is staying at husband Anand Ahuja’s in South Delhi, in self-quarantine since her return from London. The Khoobsurat star stated that dogs, birds, sirens were ‘freaking out’ as the firecrackers disturbed their peace, and added that she was ‘confused’ about the situation.

Here are the posts

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

Netizens, however, posted throwback pictures and videos from her Diwali celebrations, in which her father Anil Kapoor is seen lighting the firecrackers. They sarcastically asked if the animals were fine at that time.

Here are the reactions

Dogs were okay now ? pic.twitter.com/lFIKApOdRb — TheYoungMonk 🧘🏻‍♂️ (@Rudraksha7) April 5, 2020

apne baap ke baare mein kya khayal hai pic.twitter.com/lmuOLTPFTF — Indore Wale Bhiya (@IndoreWaleBhiya) April 5, 2020

Awww...So much concern for animals..!! What happened during the video below? pic.twitter.com/AmpprQ8oX2 — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) April 5, 2020

Ye kya hey pic.twitter.com/gntTGoWSFq — yogesh sawarthia (@YSMojitos) April 5, 2020

Meanwhile, many stars participated in PM Modi’s call to light their homes for nine minutes to portray unity. Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor, and many other stars joined the nation in the act.

The stars have also been donating wholeheartedly to the PM’s relief fund PM-CARES and other organisations. Many have also pledged support to the daily wage workers, particularly those of the industry, while some have personally gone on the streets and distributed food and other essentials.

