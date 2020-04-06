The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonam Kapoor Unhappy Over Crackers Troubling Animals; Netizens Post Her Throwback Pics

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor was unhappy over firecrackers troubling animals during India's lighting act against COVID-19. Many netizens, however, post her pics from Diwali.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor unhappy over crackers troubling animals; netizens post her throwback pics

Some citizens once again misunderstood Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message as India united to showcase unity and solidarity in the battle against COVID-19. After stepping out in huge gatherings without maintaining social distancing in celebratory gatherings on Janta Curfew day, many citizens stepped out of their homes in big groups once again, carrying flames, bursting firecrackers, while even unverified videos of fire at multiple places are being reported. Sonam K Ahuja too expressed her displeasure, particularly at firecrackers, after she witnessed animals ‘freaking out’ due to the loud sound.

READ: Sonam Kapoor's Melodious Movie Songs Sung By Singer Shreya Ghoshal

READ: Sonam Kapoor Starrer "Raanjhanaa's" Most Soulful Tracks That Are A Must-listen

Three minutes after the ‘nine minutes’ gesture of lighting diyas, mobile flashlights, and torches, Sonam expressed her displeasure over people bursting firecrackers. The actor, who is staying at husband Anand Ahuja’s in South Delhi, in self-quarantine since her return from London. The Khoobsurat star stated that dogs, birds, sirens were ‘freaking out’ as the firecrackers disturbed their peace, and added that she was ‘confused’ about the situation.

Here are the posts

Netizens, however, posted throwback pictures and videos from her Diwali celebrations, in which her father Anil Kapoor is seen lighting the firecrackers. They sarcastically asked if the animals were fine at that time.

Here are the reactions

Meanwhile, many stars participated in PM Modi’s call to light their homes for nine minutes to portray unity. Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Anil Kapoor, and many other stars joined the nation in the act.

READ: Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Has Special Plans With Masaba Gupta Post-COVID-19 Lockdown

The stars have also been donating wholeheartedly to the PM’s relief fund PM-CARES and other organisations. Many have also pledged support to the daily wage workers, particularly those of the industry, while some have personally gone on the streets and distributed food and other essentials.

READ: Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Try Out Gesture Challenge, But Fail Adorably

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
India
CMS FOLLOW PM MODI'S APPEAL
PM Modi
PM'S MOTHER HEERABEN LIGHTS DIYA
PM Modi
MUMBAI SWITCHES OFF FOR COVID
Sachin
SACHIN ON 9 PM 9 MINUTES
COVID-19
FOREIGN ENVOYS STAND IN SOLIDARITY
Power Minister
'POWER SUPPLY HANDLED SMOOTHLY'