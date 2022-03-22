'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan': Parineeti To Have Swayamwar On Sets; Know All Participants

With her tremendous performances in several movies, Parineeti Chopra has proved that she signs films only for their scripts. The actor had a successful run throughout the year with films like The Girl On The Train, Saina, and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Parineeti is currently judging the reality talent show 'Hunarbaaz: Desk Ki Shaan', marking her debut in the Television industry.

Parineeti Chopra to have a swayamwar on 'Hunarbaaz- Desh Ki Shaan'

Giving a new twist to the popular reality show, the makers have decided to hold the Ishaqzaade actor's 'swayamwar' on the show itself. After seeing quite a few proposals on the sets of India’s favourite talent reality show COLORS’ ‘Hunarbaaz -Desh Ki Shaan’, Parineeti Chopra is finally all set for her ‘swayamvar’ in the upcoming weekend episode.

Viewers will definitely have in treat to witness the most awaited moment on their television screen and to help Parineeti in choosing her groom. For the unversed, Kumar Sanu will also join the panel as a special guest. Judges and hosts Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya will also put their best foot forward to help Parineeti in making a wise decision.

Who are the participants?

Sticking to his promise to get Parineeti a perfect ‘dulha’, the judge calls candidates on the stage one by one who plays their best card to impress Parineeti and win her heart. The candidates include some of the heartthrobs of the television industry, namely, Arjit Taneja, Vishal Aditya Singh, Siddhartha Dey, and Shivin Narang who will give their best to impress Parineeti. From bringing flowers to dancing and to showing their 'hunars' the dapper boys will leave no stone unturned to dazzle the diva.

Parineeti Chopra on the professional front

The year 2022 is going to be a blast for the actor as she has multiple big projects lined up in her kitty. Parineeti Chopra has two important films lined up, Animal and Uunchai. Sooraj Bharjatya's Uunchai includes a notable star cast, namely, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Neena Gupta. The actor will also be featured as a lead role in Animal, also starring Ranbir Kapoor. Animal was announced on January 1, 2021, and is scheduled to release on October 2, 2022.

(With inputs from PR)

Image: PR