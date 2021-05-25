'Hungama 2': Priyadarshan Directorial Comedy-drama Set For OTT Release This Year

Makers of the much-awaited comedy-drama Hungama 2, which is a sequel to the 2003 hit film Hungama, have confirmed the multi-starrer release on the digital streaming platform, this year. Several fans of the film were curious to know about the release since the announcement of Priyadarshan's directorial. The film has been making waves with its ensemble star cast including Meezaan, Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and more. The shooting of the film was wrapped up at the beginning of this year and the comic caper is all set to leave fans in splits with punch lines.

Hungama 2 makers confirm OTT release

While several films have resorted to the digital release, owing to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, producer Ratan Jain has confirmed that the much-awaited family entertainer is releasing on an OTT platform this year. He revealed that the makers had taken the decision while keeping the current situation in consideration. In an official statement, Ratan said:

"Hungama 2 is a lighthearted film meant to be enjoyed across all age groups, and we feel it will entertain the audiences and bring some cheer in these trying times. We will release the film on a digital platform this year and movie lovers can enjoy the laugh riot at the comfort of their homes. We have made Hungama 2 with utmost love and we are confident that our film will bring a smile to people's faces."

Makers are in final stage talks with one of the top streaming platforms of the country and the film will hit the audiences' home screens soon this year. A Venus Records and Tapes LLP project, the highly anticipated film is produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures. Apart from the ones mentioned above, the film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Johnny Lever, and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles. Hungama 2 is a sequel to the 2003 cult, Hungama that featured Akshaye Khanna, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, and Rimi Sen in lead. Though the Hungama 2 cast has been changed, Akshaye will be returning as a cameo in the movie and the makers are looking to take their audience by surprise.

IMAGE: HUNGAMA2FILM/Instagram

