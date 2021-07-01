'Hungama 2' To Skip Theatrical Release; Here's When The Comedy Will Hit OTT Platform

Hungama is considered among the most popular Hindi comedies and enjoys a great fan following. 18 years after the first installment tickled the funny bone, Priyadarshan is back with a new set of actors and veterans, with Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Manoj Joshi being the only ones retained from the first part. While the original had entertained audiences in the theatres before getting more popular on TV, the upcoming installment will release directly on an Over-the-Top platform.

Hungama 2 to release on OTT

Hungama 2 is all to hit the web on July 23 and will release on Disney+Hotstar. The makers made the announcement, by sharing a brand new poster of the comedy. The poster features newcomers Meezaan Jaaferi and South star Pranitha Subhash as the lead pair, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and veterans like Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Ashutosh Rana, and Rajpal Yadav. A baby too catches the attention.

The makers also announced that the trailer will hit social media on Thursday.

The movie had been announced in late 2019 and was earlier gearing up for release on August 14 last year before the coronavirus pandemic struck. The shooting of the film was completed on February 1.

The movie is being produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, Chetan Jain, and Armaan Ventures.

Hungama 1

The original Hungama was written by late writer-director Neeraj Vora and was based on Priyadarshan’s Malayalam film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi. The film starred Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani, Shoma Anand, Shakti Kapoor, and Manoj Joshi.

The film revolved around mistaken identities, and goof-ups amid a love triangle between the lead trio, the drama at Paresh Rawal’s residence with infidelity, and entry of numerous characters creating funny situations.

