'Hungama 2' Trailer Features Paresh Rawal & Co Coming 'back With A Blast'; Watch

Around 18 years after entertaining audiences with Hungama, Priyadarshan returns with the second instalment of his much-loved comedy. The trailer of the movie was unveiled by the makers on Thursday and they promise ‘dugna hungama’ this year. The plot revolves around similar scenes and incidents, but has a fresh set of actors and characters, with Paresh Rawal again leading from the front.

Hungama 2 trailer out

The plot of Hungama 2 revolves around Meezaan Jaaferi’s character, who is told by his college friend played by Pranitha Subhash that he has become the father of her child. At the same time, he is roaming around with the character played by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, who is the wife of the character played by Paresh Rawal.

There comes up chaotic situations when both the situations merge, when the possessive husband essayed by Paresh Rawal gets suspicious of Meezaan and Shilpa having an affair, while Meezaan's father, Ashutosh Rana, is livid for claims that his son has fathered a child.

The trailer features numerous comedy punches and actors, known for their comic timing, like Tiku Talsania and Rajpal Yadav also add to the chaos. Visuals like the much dramatic climax of the original, too give a glimpse of what could be in store in the sequel.

A highlight is Shilpa co-crooning to a recreation of her chartbuster Chura Ke Dil Mera.

The actor termed the movie as ‘double the fun, double the madness, double the hungama to tickle your funny bones!' while the makers introduced Hungama team coming 'back with a blast.'

Hungama 2 also stars Johnny Lever, Manoj Joshi, among others. The movie hits Disney+Hotstar on July 23.

