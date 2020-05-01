'I Wish Today...', Anushka Sharma Pens Heartfelt Poem On Her Birthday; Read Here

Anushka Sharma who is at home celebrating her birthday amid the ongoing lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, took to her Instagram handle to share her birthday wish. A wish for the 'suffering to end'.

On her 32nd birthday, Anushka wrote, "I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away, It does have its own part to play, And the role it dawns comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries..." [sic]

In an earlier post on Instagram, Anushka shared a photograph with Virat and captioned it: "Self-isolation is helping us love each other in all ways and forms."

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L. Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. There has been no official confirmation of her next project.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.