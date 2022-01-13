'IB 71': Vidyut Jammwal Starts Filming His Maiden Movie As Actor-producer; Watch

Commando actor Vidyut Jammwal took to his social media to mark his new beginnings as a producer for the upcoming film titled IB 71 based on intelligence officers of India. The film, which will be helmed by Ghazi director Sankalp Reddy, was announced earlier in July last year. The film will mark the actor's first movie as an actor-producer at Action Hero Films.

Vidyut Jammwal's 'IB 71' goes on floors

Taking to his Instagram on January 13, the 41-year-old actor shared a video from the sets of the upcoming espionage thriller directed by national-award-winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy. In the video, the actor and director can be seen discussing the meaning of IB and the concept that inspired the movie. The video promises a thrilling experience of getting a glimpse into the sharp minds of intelligent officers of the country.

Jammwal shared the video with the caption, ''It's a new year for us & everyone at @actionherofilms! #IB71 our maiden film as actor-producer goes on floors. Salute to the intelligence officers of India who inspired it. @sankalp.reddy @actionherofilms @tseriesfilms @reliance.entertainment #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @sarkarshibasish @abbassayyed77 #IB71 #Onthefloors #Shootbegins #ActionHeroFilms #RelianceEntertainment #Tseriesfilm'' More details about the release date and cast of the upcoming film are yet to be released.

More on IB 71

The Sanak star had taken to his Instagram to announce the venture last year by penning a note to his fans. He began, ''I'm happy to announce my first feature titled 'IB 71' a producer at Action Hero Films. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is the banner's first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment. I wrote this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessing and support.”

He further stated that the venture was his direction towards contributing to quality filmmaking as he wrote, ''IB 71 is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of teamwork and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you've hoped'' Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in the forthcoming actioner Khuda Haafiz Chapter II.

