Ibrahim Ali Khan's Pout Game Seems Strong In This Unseen Photo!

After Sara Ali Khan's successful entry in Bollywood, all eyes are now on brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. People are already wondering when he will be making his Bollywood debut. The Pataudi kid has already gained a lot of attention on social media and already has about 533k followers.

Ibrahim Ali Khan has his pout on point as he strikes a pose with his friends

In an Instagram post by a fan club, Ibrahim is seen with his friends and is pouting. Fans are already going gaga over this unseen picture of the star kid. The Pataudi kid is rarely active on his social media and with this picture, fans are going crazy over his pout.

With his pout game on fleek, Ibrahim Ali Khan is looking dapper in his outfit. He is seen wearing a grey sweatshirt but his bottom and shoes are not visible in the picture. He has also often been complimented for his striking resemblance to daddy Saif Ali Khan.

As for Ibrahim's Bollywood debut, Saif had earlier said in an interview that they belong to a family of actors. However, since Ibrahim Ali Khan is still young, Saif insists that he complete his education first. The star then added that he will support his son in whatever he wants to do. According to the Saif, his son is better looking than him and also had a charming personality.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, is currently ruling the theatres with her film Love Aaj Kal. She was earlier seen with Ranveer Singh in Simmba and with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath. She is now gearing up for her upcoming projects which include Coolie No.1 and Atrangi Re.

