Sara Ali Khan Says 'completing Education Is Non-negotiable' For Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood's rising star and paparazzi favourite Sara Ali Khan has been promoting her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal along with her rumoured ex-beau Kartik Aaryan. The actor was recently in the news for her trip to the Maldives along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. Her pictures with Ibrahim surely grabbed eyeballs as they make for one good-looking pair of siblings.

In an interaction with a popular entertainment portal, Sara Ali Khan, who made her big-screen debut with the Abhishek Kapoor drama film Kedarnath in 2018 opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, talked about her younger brother's plans to join the film industry. She said that before Ibrahim forays into a career, he has to complete his education. The actor claimed that it is a non-negotiable deal that her brother must first focus on finishing his education and then go on to choose an option for himself.

Ibrahim Ali Khan has often been spotted in the city after his cricket practice sessions and usually shying away from the paparazzi. He also paints quite a picture in front of the camera with his looks. With acting and sports deeply rooted in his DNA, the young star kid will surely be successful in whatever he picks.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal, directed by Jab We Met fame, Imtiaz Ali. The trailer of the film was released earlier last month and it has received mixed responses from fans and well-wishers on social media. The songs from the film, however, have been lauded by all for the music composed by Pritam and the actor's presence onscreen in the videos.

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to release in theatres on Valentine's Day this year. Sara Ali Khan will feature in David Dhawan's comedy remake film Coolie No.1 with Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan. The film will release in theatres in the month of May 2020. She has also been cast opposite actors Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re. The film will hit the floors on March 1 this year and is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

