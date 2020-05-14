Ibrahim Ali Khan Lip Syncs 'Young Dumb And Broke' As He Daydreams About Graduation Trip

With the lockdown, people are constantly turning to OTT platforms like Netflix for entertainment and are also picking up new skills or brushing up their existing ones. People are also turning to TikTok to watch some fun videos and be entertained with it. A lot of celebrities are now making their debut on TikTok and sharing goofy videos with their fans. Jumping on board with them, Ibrahim Ali Khan also joined the platform in April and already has 682K followers.

Ibrahim Ali Khan gets a reality check in this hilarious video

In his latest video, Ibrahim Ali Khan gets a reality check as he dreams about going for a graduation trip with his friends that is now on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Khan is seen lip-syncing to the popular Khalid song Young, Dumb, and Broke. The text on the screen reads, “When you and the lads think the grad trip could still happen and everything is paid for”.

He captioned the post, “Just want to believe it’s true... oh maybe I am a simp.... #fyp”. [sic] The video already has over 53K likes and a lot of people have already collaborated the video with a version of their own. Like everyone else, Ibrahim Ali Khan also seems to be eagerly waiting to go out with his friends and get out of his house.

After Sara Ali Khan, fans are eagerly awaiting the Bollywood debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan. Though there has been no new update about it, Saif Ali Khan had said in an earlier interview that they belong to a family of actors. However, since Ibrahim Ali Khan is still young, Saif insists that he complete his education first. The star then added that he will support his son in whatever he wants to do. According to the Saif, his son is better looking than him and also has a charming personality.

Saif also said that he does not know if he will launch him but added that film is certainly a viable career choice for him. He revealed that Ibrahim is sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. Giving him some advice before his big-screen debut, Saif Ali Khan said that the industry is a different universe now with different benchmarks. The actor said that he would advise Ibrahim Ali Khan to be well prepared and pick his films carefully.

