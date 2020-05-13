Ibrahim Ali Khan Dominates Tik Tok With His Reaction To Texts From 'special Someone'; See

The widespread coronavirus has forced every person to remain inside their houses to curb the spread of the infection. This has brought the people active in the virtual world because that remains the only way to connect with people. A number of celebrities have been sharing a number of posts on their respective social media handles.

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan has now turned to Tik Tok to keep up with the ongoing trend. He recently shared a cute video on his Tik Tok account. Read more to know about Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Tik Tok.

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares 'Picasso Jr' Throwback Photo; Shares Resemblance With Taimur

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan Enacts Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal's Scene From 'Hera Pheri'; Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan's cute Tik Tok video

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently shared a cute video on his Tik Tok. It shows off his goofy reactions after hearing notification alerts from the multiple texts he’s getting. He first assumes that he is getting texts from his special someone but then it takes a funny twist. Towards the end, he reveals that it is not his special someone but his mom, Amrita Singh, texting him again and again.

Ibrahim’s extremely relatable and funny expressions in the video have surely brought a lot of attention to him. Before this Tik Tok, Ibrahim has also released Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal’s dialogue from Hera Pheri. That video has also managed to attract a lot of attention just like this one.

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sara Ali Khan & Ibrahim Ali Khan Look Cute As Button In 2005 Pic

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram

Ibrahim Ali khan has not been an active member of the social media community. He has just started sharing some videos and photos that are getting a lot of positive response for his fans. His Instagram has also blown up over time with just over half a million followers. Since the lockdown started, Ibrahim Ali Khan has been sharing some pictures and videos on his profile. Here are some of the posts from Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Instagram.

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan Turns Into Rapper Headie In Recent Goofy Video; Watch Here

Also Read | Ibrahim Ali Khan Teases Sara With Old Picture; Shows The Face He Makes To 'bully Her'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.