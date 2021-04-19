If You Loved 'Titanic', Here Are 5 Other Romantic Drama Movies To Watch

The 1997 film Titanic was written and directed by James Cameron. The story revolved around the sinking of the world's largest ship which also included a tragic love story. The movie featured Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles. If you loved the movie, here are other romantic drama movies like Titanic for you to watch. Check it out.

Movies like Titanic for you to watch

Love Actually

The 2003 romantic drama film is written and directed by Richard Curtis. The movie features Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Hugh Grant, Keira Knightley, and many more. The story revolves around ten different people and how they eventually fall in and out of love. The duration of the movie is 136 minutes.

Pride & Prejudice

The movie was released in the year 2005 and was directed by Joe Wright. It was based on Jane Austen's 1813 novel of the same name. The movie features Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen, Brenda Blethyn, Donald Sutherland and many more. The story revolves around five sisters who belong to an English family and how they go through issues of marriage, morality and misconceptions. The duration of the movie is 127 minutes.

The Other Boleyn Girl

The 2008 romantic drama movie was directed by Justin Chadwick and the screenplay was given by Peter Morgan. The movie is adapted from Philippa Gregory's 2001 novel of the same name. The movie features Natalie Portman, Scarlett Johansson, Eric Bana, Jim Sturgess and many more. The story revolves around Mary Boleyn, who was the one-time mistress of King Henry VIII. The story is set in the 16th century and has a duration of 115 minutes.

Jane Eyre

The 2011 romantic drama film was directed by Cary Fukunaga. The movie features Mia Wasikowska and Michael Fassbender. It is based on Charlotte Bronte's 1987 novel of the same name and the screenplay is given by Moira Buffini. The story revolves around Jane Eyre who runs away from Thornfield Hall and finds herself alone on the moors. She is then taken care of by St John Rivers' sisters. The duration of the movie is 120 minutes.

Brooklyn

The 2015 romantic period drama film was directed by John Crowley and written by Nick Hornby and is based on a 2009 novel of the same name written by Colm Toibin. The movie features Saoirse Ronan in the lead role along with Emory Cohen, Domhnall Gleeson, Jim Broadbent and many more. The story is set in 1951 and revolves around Eilis Lacey a young Irishwoman who migrates to Brooklyn in search of a job. She then marries an Italian plumber Tony and is now forced to pick her life between her hometown and Brooklyn. The duration of the movie is 112 minutes.

Promo Image Source: Still From Titanic