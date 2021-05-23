If You're A Pet Lover, You Will Relate To Aditi Rao Hydari's Adorable Reels With Her Pets

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari shares a special bond with her pets, Gigi and Zoe, and her Instagram is proof to that. She often shares videos in which she can be seen playing, relaxing, and spending some quality time with them. In one of the posts, she also mentioned how she has been spending the lockdown with them. Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari's videos below.

Aditi Rao Hydari's reels with her pets

Most recently, Aditi Rao Hydari shared a reel in which she added various stills that show her pet wanting to steal her headphones. Aditi wore a pink t-shirt and blue, denim, torn jeans along with a black wristwatch. In her caption, she wrote, “Gigi attempting to steal my #AirPodsMax like.”

In the other video that she posted, she is seen lying back on a blue couch with her pet dog lying close to her. She is seen dressed in a black t-shirt and her hair is tied up in a messy bun while she opted for the no-makeup look. Her quirky videos showcase how much she loves playing around with pets. She is seen making dramatic annoyed faces while Gigi gives her sloppy dog kisses. She added the song Yummy by Justin Beiber to the background of her video. In her caption, she wrote, “Snack? Nah! Gigi thinks I’m ice-cream.”

Another video shared by Aditi was the one in which she was seen lying on the floor while her pet was lying on her. She wore a simple black t-shirt and black shorts while hugging her pet. Check out her post below.

In August 2020, Aditi shared a video in which her pets were seen playing around with resistant bands. She simply captioned her post by writing, “#ZoeAndGigi” along with a white heart emoji. She added the song Who Let The Dogs Out to the background of her video.

Aditi spent most of her last lockdown cuddling with her pets. She shared a video in which her pets can be seen sleeping next to her while she made some funny faces. In her caption, she wrote, “In the dog house with Zoe and Gigi. Lockdown for real starring my face as a mattress.”

Aditi treated her fans with yet another glimpse of having a fun time with her dog in which she can be seen running on the grass while her dog ran behind her trying to catch her speed. She wore a black tube top and denim shorts. Have a look at her video below.

(IMAGE: ADITI RAO HYDARI'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.