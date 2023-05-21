IIFA 2023: Gauahar Khan Reveals She Won't Be Attending The Award Function

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Awards (IIFA) will be held on May 26 and 27. Gauahar Khan, who attended the award ceremony last year, recently revealed that she will not be attending the event this year. She took to social media and informed her fans about the same.

Gauahar's fans were speculating that she will attend IIFA this year. However, she put the rumours to rest by clarifying that she will not be attending the event. She took to her Instagram story and shared a throwback video from IIFA 2022. In the video, she is seen sporting an exquisite white gown. She attended the event along with her husband Zaid Darbar. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Gonna miss @IIFA this year." For the unversed, Gauahar was nominated for Best Actor in Supporting Role (Female) in 14 Phere last year. In 2020, she received the Gold Award for Most Stylish Reality Star.

Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Maniesh Paul to host IIFA awards

Abhishek Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, and Maniesh Paul will be hosting the 23rd edition of the IIFA awards. In an interview with PTI, Bachchan said, "I'm ecstatic to be hosting the 23rd edition of IIFA at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA is like family to me. I'm looking forward to entertaining, meeting fans, and connecting with them globally." Maniesh, who had emceed IIFA Awards 2022 said that it's always fun and the reaction he receives from the live audience is surreal.

More about IIFA 2023

IIFA Awards 2023 will be held on May 26 and 27. The two-day event will be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The award ceremony will be held in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral. Kamal Haasan will be honoured with Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. On the other hand, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza will be felicitated with Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema. Ace designer Manish Malhotra will also be honoured with Outstanding Achievement in Fashion and Cinema. IIFA 2023 will be a star-studded event with Badshah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Kriti Sanon, Amit Trivedi, Nucleya, Rakul Preet Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, and Rajkummar Rao among others in attendance.