Rajkummar Rao To Host IIFA Rocks 2023 In Abu Dhabi; Details Inside

IIFA Rocks 2023 will be held at the Etihad Arena in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The two-day event will take place on 26 and 27 May. Bollywood star Rajkummar Rao will be hosting the event.

The actor, who has received praise for his work in films like Stree, Newton, and Omerta, is known for his wit and sense of humour. Held prior to the main awards ceremony, IIFA Rocks highlights the music and fashion of Indian cinema. The occasion is noted for showcasing some of the best performances from Bollywood's top performers, and it is expected to be a fun evening.

Rajkummar Rao to star in Anubhav Sinha's Bheed

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed. Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, the film will be a black-and white release. It will depict how the colours faded from the lives of those who suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bheed movie will depict the hard-hitting reality of how border lines were drawn in the country at that time. It will be released on March 24, which will mark three years to India's lockdown.

More about Rajkummar Rao's upcoming projects

Other than that, Rajkummar will reunite with Shraddha Kapoor for Stree 2. According to reports, Varun Dhawan will also make a guest appearance in the film as Bhediya. The characters will now begin to interject themselves into one another's stories.

Additionally, the Badhaai Do actor will also star alongside Jahnvi Kapoor in Mr & Mrs Mahi. This is their second collaboration after horror comedy Roohi. Mr & Mrs Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his directorial debut with the 2020 film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.