IFFI Goa: Hema Malini Receives Indian Film Personality Of The Year 2021 Award

Touted as one of the most prominent personalities in the Indian film industry, veteran Hema Malini was honoured for her contribution to the field at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2021 opening ceremony in Goa.

The ceremony will continue for nine days in a hybrid format – virtual and physical starting from November 20 and ending on the 28th of the month. Over 75 celebrities reportedly attended the function.

Hema Malini conferred with Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award

The 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India honoured veteran actor Hema Malini with the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 for her contribution to Indian cinema. The same was confirmed via PIB India via their official Twitter handle as they wrote, ''Renowned actress and Member of Parliament @dreamgirlhema #HemaMalini receives the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award, at #IFFI52''

.@dreamgirlhema honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award for 2021 at #IFFI52 #HemaMalini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam' and later on, entered the Hindi cinema as the lead actress of Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968. pic.twitter.com/PHQ9DW9Us4 — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 20, 2021

Sharing more glimpses from the ceremony, they wrote, ''.@dreamgirlhema honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award for 2021 at #IFFI52 #HemaMalini made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film 'Idhu Sathiyam' and later on, entered the Hindi cinema as the lead actress of Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968.''

Renowned actress and MP Hema Malini receives the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award, at the 52nd International Film Festival of India.



(Pic source: PIB India) pic.twitter.com/SvELdYKoxl — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Along with Malini, lyricist Prasoon Joshi was also conferred with the award. Earlier, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur spoke at great lengths about Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi to ANI. He said, ''Contributions of Hema Malini and Prasoon Joshi to the field of Indian cinema spread over decades & their body of work has enthralled audiences across generations. They are Indian cinematic icons who are admired & respected the world over.''

More on International Film Festival of India

Touted as India’s largest festival, the opening ceremony of the function was attended by several notable personalities. The festival is set to provide a platform for 75 actors, filmmakers, singers, scriptwriters, among others to showcase their talents to the world. The festival will also provide master classes programmes to young talents hosted by renowned and respected personalities of the industry.

Additionally, the IFFI organizers also announced the line-up for the Indian Panorama segment for 2021 where regional-language movies are set to dominate the segment. The festival will have 64 India premieres, 26 Asia premieres, 12 world premieres, about seven international premieres along with 148 films from about 73 countries.

Image: PTI