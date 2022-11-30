IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid Gets Political; Now Attacks Indian Govt After The Kashmir Files

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid shared why he criticised The Kashmir Files at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022, calling it 'vulgar and propaganda'. In a conversation with Israeli outlet Ynet, Lapid said it wasn't an easy position for him to 'attack a film', however, he maintained that "in countries that are increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind, someone needs to speak."

YNet reports that Lapid, in a phone call from India, told the portal, "It's crazy, what's going on here." He added, "It was broadcast live on television. It's a government festival and it's the biggest in India. It's a film that the Indian government, if it didn't actually initiate, at least pushed it in an unusual way, because it basically justifies the Indian policy in Kashmir, and it has fascist features."

Lapid further said The Kashmir Files 'shocked' him with its combination of "propaganda and fascism and vulgarity", and made him think about its Israeli equivalent, which could come into existence soon.

Lapid has been facing backlash online for calling the Vivek Agnihotri directorial a 'propaganda, vulgar' film. Israeli authorities and members of the Indian film fraternity including the cast of the film too have called out Lapid for his remarks.

Nadav said that he was well aware of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits being deeply connected to the county, which made it difficult for him to put forth his strong views.

"It is not an easy position, because you are a guest, I am the president of the jury here, you are treated very nicely. And then you come and attack the festival. There was apprehension, and there was discomfort. I didn’t know what the dimensions would be, so I did it with some apprehension. Yes, I spent the day apprehensive. Let’s put it this way: I’m happy to be on my way to the airport now," he told YNet.

He also gave his take on the situation back in Israel, claiming that The Kashmir Files made him think about a similar situation in the country. "When I saw this movie, I couldn’t help but imagine its Israeli equivalent, which doesn’t exist but could definitely exist. So, I felt I had to, because I come from a place that is itself not reformed, and is itself on the way to these .”

Delivering a speech at the closing ceremony of the 53rd IFFI, Lapid said he was “disturbed and shocked” to see a movie "inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious competition" being presented at the festival. He further called it "propaganda" without elaborating on the reason.

