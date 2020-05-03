IForIndia Concert: Ustad Zakir Hussain, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth, Madhuri Dixit Perform

Personalities from the field of entertainment and sports have come together for a digital concert to raise funds for the frontline workers, who are working round the clock to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For India. All the proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go to the India's COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia, to support on-ground relief efforts.

Tiger Shroff, wore his sunglasses because he was shy and wanted to feel 'invisible' while singing. He sang two songs — Tehar Jaa from October and Roop Tera Mastana. Shreya Goshal sang 'Tujse Naaraz Nahin' while Papon sang, 'Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage'. Twinkle Khanna spoke to Dr Devi Shetty about different queries related to Coronavirus.

Badshah and Lisa Mishra sand 'Tareefan' and 'Genda Phool'. The stars by now raised over 1.4 crores in just 45 minutes. Shabana Azmi, Kushakapila, music composers Ajay Atul also featured and requested people do their bit. Sidharth Malhotra spoke about animals during Coronavirus and raised the awareness. GiveIndia at the time of writing this story has raised Rs 8, 409, 218 by over 4,000 people.

iForIndia concert: Akshay, Aamir, Anil, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy begin on a musical note; WATCH

Vidya Balan spoke about domestic violence and shared how for many 'home' is not safe. Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit with son Arin sang Ed Sheeran's song.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.