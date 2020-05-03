IForIndia Concert: Akshay, Aamir, Anil, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Begin On A Musical Note; WATCH

A massive online concert called iForIndia with biggest Bollywood and global stars have come together on Sunday to raise funds towards coronavirus pandemic. Organised by Zoya Akhtar with Give India, more than 85 artists will be performing virtually.

Akshay Kumar began the concert by reciting a poem, followed by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao singing ‘Aa Chal Ke Tujhe' and 'Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai'. Anil Kapoor came next and said, "if you are not on the street that means you are Mr. India, a superhero." Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan and Loy played their popular songs, 'Suno Senorita' and 'Galla Goodiyaan'.

Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For India. All the proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go to the India's COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia, to support on-ground relief efforts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.