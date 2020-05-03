IforIndia Concert: Varun Dhawan, AR Rahman Create Magic, Priyanka-Nick, Virat-Anushka Join

3 crores in 3 hours! Personalities from the field of entertainment and sports have come together for a digital concert to raise funds for the frontline workers, who are working round the clock to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

Varun Dhawan along with Shiamak Davar's troupe created extra-ordinary magic on screen as he performed on different songs with many dancers. Calling India as his 'second home', Nick Jonas sang 'Jealous'. Joe Jonas along with Sophie Turner too joined. Priyanka Chopra too appealed her fans to donate. With a beautiful setting, Anoushka Shankar and AR Rahman simply left everyone in awe when they played on their instruments — sitar and piano respectively.

Farhan Akhtar along with his band sang 'Tum Ho Toh'. Shillong Chamber Choir entertained everyone with a peppy 'Champi' number. Shruti Haasan and Rana Dagubbati joined too. Comedian Mindy Kaling and Lilly Singh too joined spreading some humour in these difficult times.

