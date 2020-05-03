IForIndia Concert: Jack Black, Jay Sean, Ayushmann, & Others Raise Rs 2 Crore Till Now

Personalities from the field of entertainment and sports have come together for a digital concert to raise funds for the frontline workers, who are working round the clock to contain the Coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook has collaborated with some of the biggest names in Indian entertainment to put together a home-to-home fundraiser concert, I For India. All the proceeds from the fundraiser concert will go to India's COVID Response Fund managed by GiveIndia, to support on-ground relief efforts.

2 crores in 2 hours! From Ayushmann Khurrana reciting a goosebump-worthy poem, Dulquer Salman sharing a pregnant lady's story during lockdown, Saif and Kareena Kapoor requesting to stay connected with families, to Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha singing 'O Saathi Re' from Omkara, iForIndia Concert truly was a magical experience for over 50,000 viewers.

Javed Akhtar recited a poem 'Bhook', singer Harshdeep Kaur sang 'Ek Onkar' and 'Kabira' while Sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan and his sons Ayan and Aman Ali Bangash played the tunes of Ekla Chalo Re and Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Jay Sean also sang their songs online. Kartik Aaryan asked his fans to do their bit and donate.

Dia Mirza, Katrina Kaif, Farah Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, rapper Divine, rapper Raja Kumari, Bhumi Pednekar, 'Teri Mitti' singer B Praak also joined the largest concert.

ALSO READ | IForIndia Concert: Ustad Zakir Hussain, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth, Madhuri Dixit perform

The four-hour-long concert will be live globally on Facebook on May 3 and will feature performances and personal messages from over 85 Indian and global stars including Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chorpa Jonas, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vidya Balan, Shabana Azmi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukherji, Madhui Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Dulquer Salmaan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff.

The music fraternity will see presence of AR Rahman, Bryan Adams, Mindy Kaling, Gulzar, Javed Akhtar, Jay Sean, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Jonas Brothers, Amaan Ali, Ayaan Ali, Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Sonu Nigam, Anoushka Shankar, Arijit Singh, Badshah, Rekha Bharadwaj and others.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.