IIFA 2022: Sardar Udham, Atrangi Re & More Score Big At Technical Awards; Check Full List

The International Indian Film Academy Awards, IIFA 2022 has made a comeback after a long hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 22nd edition of the show will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. IIFA 2022 kickstarted on June 3rd and saw many notable faces of the Indian film fraternity in attendance at the star-studded event.

The glamorous award show not only witnesses several celebrities performing on various songs but is also known for celebrating and honouring artists who have immensely contributed to the world of cinema. On Friday night, the winners of the Technical Awards for the 22nd edition of IIFA were announced.

IIFA Technical Awards winners list

IIFA Awards are held annually every year with several artists and films nominated under various categories. This year's technical awards winners list is out, with Vicky Kaushal’s Sardar Udham topping the list with three awards in varied categories followed by Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush, and Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re bagging two Awards.

Check out the complete winner's list below:

Sardar Udham - 3 awards

1. Cinematography Avik Mukhopadhayay

2. Editing Chandrashekhar Prajapati

3. Special Effects (Visuals) NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP

Atrangi Re - 2 Awards

1. Choreography for Chaka Chak Vijay Ganguly

2. Background Score A. R. Rahman

Shershaah - 1 Award

1. Screenplay Sandeep Shrivastava

Thappad - 1 Award

1. Dialogue Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - 1 Award

1. Sound Design Lochan Kanvinde

83 - 1 Award

1. Sound Mixing Ajay Kumar P.B., Manik Batra

More about IFFA 2022

The main IIFA event on June 4 will be hosted by Maniesh Paul, and more. The performer's line-up for the main event includes Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi. The award show will be telecasted on Colors TV, although the date is not announced yet.

Image:Instagram@vickykaushal09,saraalikhan95/Twitter@IIFA