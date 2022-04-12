Ila Arun Confirms Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding, Congratulates 'sasu Ma' Soni Razdan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding has been one of the highly-anticipated weddings of the B-town industry with fans eagerly waiting to see the couple tie the knot. Though preparations are in full swing with several videos doing rounds on the internet, it is pertinent to note that so far there has been no official confirmation by the actors or their family members.

Ila Arun calls Soni Razdan 'Sasu Ma' in latest post

Meanwhile, amid the couple's wedding rumours, singer Ila Arun took to her Instagram handle and uploaded an adorable picture featuring her and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan. Both share a really close bond and have also shared the screen space in movies like Sheeshay Ka Ghar, Mandi, Trikala and more.

In the post shared on the photo-blogging site, Ila and Razdan could be seen posing for a selfie in white traditional outfits. Arun wrote in the caption, "Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai. congratulations Mahesh and Dear sony. GodBless Aliya and Ranbeer." Ila's heartfelt note, which has the name 'Sasu Ma' in it, seemingly hinted toward Ranbir-Alia's much-awaited wedding.

Fans say, 'Finally confirmed'

Fans were quick to catch glimpse of Ila's post and the comment section got flooded with views. A netizen commented, "Ranbir's mother in law," another one wrote, "Lo bhai ho gyi news confirm" (the news is confirmed), a fan also stated, "Finally confirmed Ranbir Alia married," while some dropped heart emoticons to the post.

Details about Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's rumoured wedding

Pinkvilla has confirmed that Ranbir and Alia's nuptials will start from April 13 to April 17. So, the wedding festivities will kickstart from tomorrow, i.e, 13th April and the Mehendi, Cocktail and Sangeet will take place at RK House in Mumbai, while their wedding will take place at the Rockstar actor's Vastu residence. The guest list includes several notable celebrities from the industry including Aamir Khan, Ayan Mukerji and more.

Though the reports are claiming that the wedding will be held on April 14, 2022, at Vastu Apartment, Raazi actor's half brother Rahul told Hindustan Times that the wedding is likely to be shifted to Taj Hotel to ensure high-level security.

Image: Instagram/@ranbir_kapoooor/llaarun