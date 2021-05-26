Ileana D'Cruz Drops Birthday Wish For Octavia Spencer, Says 'big Fan But Not A Creepy One'

Hollywood actor Octavia Spencer celebrated her 51st birthday on May 25, 2021. Ileana D'Cruz recently took to Instagram and wished her by penning a short note. In her note, she revealed that she “absolutely adores Octavia on screen.” Take a look at Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram post below.

Ileana D'Cruz drops a birthday wish for Octavia Spencer

Taking to Instagram, Ileana D'Cruz shared a monochrome picture of Octavia wearing a gown while she carried a clutch in her hand. Her hair was tied up into a neat bun and she wore small earrings and a ring to complete her look. In the caption, Ileana wrote, “Happy Birthday to this absolutely gorgeous lady who obviously doesn’t have a bloody clue who I am, but whom I absolutely ADORE on screen #bigfan #butnotacreepyone” along with a red heart emoji. Check out Ileana D'Cruz’s Instagram post below.

On Octavia Spencer's birthday, Cynthia Bailey, Naomi Watts and many others wished the actor. Priyanka Chopra was also one of them who took to her Instagram stories and dropped a wish for Octavia. She shared two pictures of the duo while spending time on various occasions. In one of them, Priyanka rested her hand on Octavia’s shoulder while flashing a smile. In the other, both struck a pose towards the camera while wearing semi-formal clothes and sunglasses. Priyanka captioned her post by writing, “Happy Birthday to this Queen @octaviaspencer.”

A look at Ileana D'cruz movies and more

Ileana made her screen debut in 2006 with Telugu film Devadasu and established herself in Telugu cinema by appearing in film such as Pokiri, Jalsa, Kick and more. In Tamil cinema, she has starred in films such as Kedi, Nanban and others. She made her Bollywood debut in the year 2012 with Barfi! And later starred in films such as Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Baadshaho and Raid to name a few. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Unfair & Lovely directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The film features Randeep Hooda alongside Ileana in the lead role and the story of the film explores India’s obsession with fair skin. The release date of the movie has not been announced yet.

