Ileana D'Cruz Explains Why She Signed Fewer Films In Bollywood Than South Film Industry

Actor Ileana D'Cruz has made a mark in Bollywood as well as the South Indian cinema industry. Before she made her debut in Bollywood with Barfi! in 2012, she had already given hits like Pokiri, Jalsa, and Kick in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industry. In a recent interview, Ileana talked about why she did not do so many films in the Hindi cinema industry as compared to the South Indian film industry and also admitted about not being happy with the way her career has shaped up.

Ileana D'Cruz explains why she signed fewer films in Bollywood

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, when being asked if she is happy with how her career has shaped up, she said that she feels like she could have done a lot more and she wants to do a lot more. She added that her efforts are self-explanatory and she is trying to do her best right now. Later on, she explained why she has signed up for a lot more films in the South cinema industry than compared to Bollywood. She said, "I think I was just unsure. I was unsure of myself, I was unsure of making a mistake or doing the wrong film. It is something that I didn’t really think too much about when I was working in the South. I just worked. I did so many films and some were great and some were not as good".

Furthermore, she added that she does not want to operate in the same manner anymore and would like to experiment a lot and take risks. Ileana made her debut in the digital space with Kookie Gulati’s The Big Bull, in which he played the role of Meera Rao. She is currently working on her upcoming project called Unfair & Lovely, which is directed by Balwinder Singer Januja and stars Randeep and Ileana in the lead roles. Her last Telugu film was Amar Akbar Anthony in the year 2018, in which she played the role of three characters Aishwarya, Pooja, and Teresa. Her last Tamil film was Nanban in the year 2012, in which she played the role of Ria Santhanam. She even won a Vijay Award for her role in Nanban. Ileana also did a cameo appearance in a Kannada movie called Huduga Hudugi.

