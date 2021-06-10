Ileana D'Cruz Is 'missing' Fiji As She Lounges In Bikini In Throwback Sun-kissed Video

After being away from social media for over two weeks, Ileana D'Cruz recently dug up her vacay album to share a throwback video from her trip to Fiji on her Instagram handle. On Wednesday, The Big Bull actor reminisced about her staycation in the island country three years ago and expressed missing Fiji. In a boomerang video shared by her on Instagram, Ileana could be seen spending some me-time basking in the sun in a black bikini.

Ilena D'Cruz misses travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Owing to the scary second wave of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic across the country, a lot of foreign countries have imposed a temporary ban on travellers from India. As a result, travelling abroad for a much-needed getaway has become a far cry for not only the masses but also Bollywood A-listers and even other biggies across various industries. While jetting off to an exotic location isn't a good idea as of now, several celebrities from showbiz have been sharing photographs from their past trips on social media to recollect and relive their precious memories back in the day.

Joining the bandwagon of other celebrities including Disha Patani, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and others is the Barfi actor Ilena D'Cruz. Yesterday,on June 9, 2021, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share a three-year-old boomerang video of herself from her hotel room in the Republic of Fiji. In the video posted by her, Ileana could be seen flaunting her toned body in a black bikini and a chic pair of sunglasses as she lied on a lounge chair for sunbathing. Sharing the video on Instagram, she expressed, "Ahhh Fiji, I miss you".

Check out Ileana D'Cruz's latest Instagram post below:

While Ileana D'Cruz's movies in the pipeline include the Randeep Hooda-starrer Unfair & Lovely, her latest performance as a news reporter in the Disney+Hotstar film The Big Bull received positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. She essayed the role of Meera Rao in the crime drama, inspired by journalist Sucheta Dalal. Alongside Ileana, the OTT film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Saurabh Shukla and Ram Kapoor. As the film was based on Harshad Mehta's life story, it received mixed reactions in comparison to SonyLIV's series Scam 1992, which also chronicled the rise and fall of the late Indian stockbroker.

IMAGE: ILEANA D'CRUZ'S INSTAGRAM

