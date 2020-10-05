Ileana D'Cruz Opens Up About Her Looks In IG Post; Says She Was Never Meant To Be Perfect

Actor Ileana D’Cruz, in a recent Instagram post, opened up about her looks and body, with a caption where she mentions she was 'meant to be beautifully flawed.' The actress talks about how she doesn’t try to 'fit in anymore' and 'is happy to stand out'. Her fans and friends have also dropped in supportive comments on the post. Take a look.

Ileana D’cruz’s Instagram Post

Ileana posted this picture where she spoke about her flaws and how they were often pointed out. The Barfi actor then said that she doesn’t try to fit in anymore and her flaws make her beautiful.

Here is what her caption said - “I’ve always worried about how I looked. I’ve worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough..... I’ve worried that I’m not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not “perfect” enough. Not realizing I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every “flaw” just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful. That’s why I’ve stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world’s ideals of what’s meant to be beautiful. I’ve stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out.”

Her fans complimented her and told her she’s beautiful just the way she is. They also commented on how much they agree with the idea behind the caption and appreciated it. Have a look at the comments on her post here.

On the work front

Ileana was last seen in the Anees Bazmee movie, Pagalpanti which was released in November 2019. The star cast of the movie included John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi, and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles. However, the movie could not garner a great audience and failed at the box-office.

The actor is all set to be a part of the crime-thriller The Big Bull next, which is a Kookie Gulati-directed project. The movie will see Abhishek Bachchan and Durgesh Kumar in pivotal roles. The plot is set around the stock market scams carried by stockbroker Harshat Mehta over the years from 1980 to 1990. It will be released on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz Has Very Strong Meme Game On Internet And Here Is Proof

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz Featured In A Music Video In 2017? Read To Know More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.