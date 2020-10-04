Ileana D'Cruz Has Very Strong Meme Game On Internet And Here Is Proof

Even in a crisis situation like this one, Indian celebrities never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to get a smile on the faces of their fans. One such actor is Ileana D’Cruz who has often been spotted posting goofy pictures and videos of how she is spending her time amid the global pandemic. Not only that, but the actor has also proved through her social media that her meme game is very strong. Here are some of the funny and interesting memes that Ileana D’Cruz has shared on the internet. Read further ahead to know more details.

Ileana D’Cruz’s strong meme game

Ileana D’Cruz is one of the very active celebrities on social media. From informative posts to goofy pictures with family to light and funny memes, the actor’s social media feeds are a treat for the eyes of the fans. Take a look at some of the memes that Ileana D’Cruz has shared on her social media.

This meme was very common between people at one point in time, and all the celebrities were taking this up. In this meme, the actor can be seen happy in January and February. Ileana D’Cruz can be seen shocked and tensed in March, April, and May. She has only been crying in June, July, August, and September.

This meme explains how people procrastinate. In the video, a “person” titled as “me” can be seen throwing all his work, chores, diet, gym, and plan on to the next week. By the end of the meme, there is a blast in the “Next Week” because of the entire load.

This is a meme of a man reporting something about the monkey, while he tries to grab him angrily. On top of the meme, it says that this is what happens when a person tries to talk to their girlfriend when they’re hungry. The meme has portrayed the monkey as the girl and how angry she gets if she’s hungry.

On the work front, Ileana D’Cruz has been preparing for the release of her crime-drama flick, The Big Bull. Directed by Kookie Gulati, the movie will cast Abhishek Bachchan, Ileana D’Cruz, and Durgesh Kumar as lead characters. The plot of this crime-thriller film revolves around the significant stock market scam that happened between the 1980s and the 1990s. Reportedly, the movie was supposed to have a theatrical release. However, it is now shifted to have an OTT release due to the Covid pandemic.

