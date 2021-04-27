Ileana D'Cruz Shares Being Body Shamed; Took A "lot Of Inner Strength" To Remain Unfazed

Bollywood actress Ileana D'cruz recently opened up about how she was body-shamed since she hit puberty. The actress also revealed in the recent interaction that it was a deep scar that she had carried for a long time. Ileana D'cruz further added how she overcame her insecurity.

Ileana D'Cruz opens about being body shamed

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ileana opened up about body shaming and said she remembered those days like it was yesterday. It was extremely uncomfortable for her because it was a very deep scar. The actress said that she went through body-shaming right from the time she was 12. She had just hit puberty and was growing up. She was hit by weird comments about her body that targetted specific parts of her body. The Pagalpanti actress further added that she thought she was fine but then suddenly she had random people saying things about her and she started to believe what they were saying. Talking about how she overcame her insecurities, Ileana narrated that it took her a lot of inner strength as she told herself that what others were saying about her body did not matter. She also shared what one felt about themselves was more important than what others thought.

Talking further about her experience with body-shaming, the actress revealed that she had at least 10 messages that she could find on Instagram right now about body shaming for sure. Talking about casual approach of people towards body-shaming, the actress opined that there was always going to be somebody saying something bad and it was harsh. She would like to tell people to be more kind, more sensitive because they don’t understand how much it can affect somebody else. The Big Bull actress further added that the only thing that is in one's control is themselves and how they think about themselves.

On the work front, Ileana D'cruz was recently seen in the crime drama movie The Big Bull. The movie is based on the life of Harshad Mehta, a stockbroker involved in financial crimes. The movie also features Abhishek Bachchan, Nikita Dutta, Sohum Shah, Ram Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla.

